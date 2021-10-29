iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Trading Up 1%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.70 and last traded at $70.65. Approximately 44,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 91,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

