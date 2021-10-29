iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.67.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

