iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,800. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

