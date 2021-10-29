iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 78.8% in October

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the September 30th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
IUSV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. 325,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $75.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
