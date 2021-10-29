iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 78.8% in October

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the September 30th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IUSV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. 325,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.