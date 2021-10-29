iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,243,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 14,989,436 shares.The stock last traded at $146.85 and had previously closed at $145.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average is $144.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

