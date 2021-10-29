Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $213,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,896. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.96 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.