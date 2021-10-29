IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company is suffering from sluggishness in the materials processing market, dependency on few customers and substantial China exposure. Weak China market is expected to hurt the company’s prospects in the near term. Moreover, increasing lead time for certain components and inflationary pressure on input costs are headwinds. Nevertheless, IPG Photonics’ fiber lasers are replacing traditional tools and handheld welders, which is driving top-line growth. It remains focused on growing sales advanced applications, electric vehicle battery production, medical and micro processing, thereby driving prospects. Increasing sales of green pulsed lasers that are used to improve solar efficiency has become a more meaningful part of sales, which bodes well for long-term growth.”

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $159.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

