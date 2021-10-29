Ion Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000. Payoneer Global accounts for 0.6% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.66% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,660,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,125,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 21,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

