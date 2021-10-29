Ion Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 449,404 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,404 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 6.1% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.58% of Tower Semiconductor worth $49,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,090. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

