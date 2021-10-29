Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.04

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.04 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 15.29 ($0.20). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 14.88 ($0.19), with a volume of 183,869 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The company has a market cap of £27.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.04.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.