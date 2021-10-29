Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

CSR traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. 127,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,317. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

