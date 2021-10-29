Investors Purchase High Volume of SunOpta Call Options (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,875 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 783% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 call options.

SunOpta stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. SunOpta has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $821.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 8.5% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 160,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in SunOpta by 51.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 58.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 309,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SunOpta by 49.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

