Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,174 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,031% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.
UONEK opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.07%.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.