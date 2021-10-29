Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,174 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,031% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

UONEK opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Urban One in the second quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 33.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban One by 574.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

