Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 13,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,861. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

