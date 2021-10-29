Investors Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Investors Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.43. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,861. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

