Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys Shares of 600 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $432.19 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $433.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.66 and a 200-day moving average of $397.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

