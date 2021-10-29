Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 130.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.10 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

