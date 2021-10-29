Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Up 386.5% in October

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 386.5% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 657,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,060,000.

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $33.73 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

