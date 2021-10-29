Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 77.6% in October

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the September 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,159. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

