Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

XENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 137,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,056. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 705,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 721,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,785,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

