Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.59.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.19 and a 1-year high of C$18.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

