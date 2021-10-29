Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 11,166.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
IMIMF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Interra Copper has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Interra Copper
