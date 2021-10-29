Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 11,166.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IMIMF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Interra Copper has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

