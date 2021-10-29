International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. International Paper has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Get International Paper alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.