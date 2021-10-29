Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. Sells 200,000 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IART opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

