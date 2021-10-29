Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. Sells 200,000 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
IART opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.
