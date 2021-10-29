Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $1,834,103.88 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Jason Mironov sold 42,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,028.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Mironov sold 2,100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $10,685,847.42.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $13,355,309.45.

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50.

Shares of ZI opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 291.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $70.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

