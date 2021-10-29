Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Sells $30,960.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.