Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells 29,765 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $1,108,657.20.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00.

Shares of STEP stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 546,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

