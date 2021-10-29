Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $1,108,657.20 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $1,108,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $1,359,069.90.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00.

STEP opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

