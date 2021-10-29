Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Sells 8,220 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of STLD opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

