Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Sells 8,220 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of STLD opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $74.37.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
