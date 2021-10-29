Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 4,796 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 335,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

