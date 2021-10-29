Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells 29,932 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MASI stock opened at $289.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $294.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

