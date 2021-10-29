Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells 29,932 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MASI stock opened at $289.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $294.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.01.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
