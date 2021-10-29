Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Sells 3,401 Shares of Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $309.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

