Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average is $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion and a PE ratio of -26.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

