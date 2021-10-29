Insider Selling: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMA stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

