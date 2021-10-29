Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 62,492 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $2,789,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $13,425.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,603,488.58.

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

CRC opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

CRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

