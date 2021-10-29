Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Sells 582 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $639.28 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day moving average of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $304.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

