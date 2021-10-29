Insider Buying: Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) Insider Acquires 3,824 Shares of Stock

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) insider Daniel Joseph King acquired 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

PLUS traded down GBX 14.54 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,312.96 ($17.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,382. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Plus500 Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598 ($20.88). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

