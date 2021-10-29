Insider Buying: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $188.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.94. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

