Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $10.28. Innodata shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 20,462 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $277.65 million, a P/E ratio of 172.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,268 shares of company stock worth $84,269. 17.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Innodata by 110.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

