InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.06

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.06 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 5752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 146,830 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,675,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InMode by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,166,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter.
About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
