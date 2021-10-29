InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.06

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.06 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 5752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 146,830 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,675,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InMode by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,166,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

