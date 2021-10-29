Ink Protocol Hits Market Cap of $397,116.79 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $397,116.79 and approximately $150.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00232528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

