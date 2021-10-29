Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $8.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $223.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

