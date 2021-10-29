Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of IRT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 1,532,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,835. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

