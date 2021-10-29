Inchcape (LON:INCH) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

INCH opened at GBX 824 ($10.77) on Thursday. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 860.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 820.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93.

In related news, insider John Langston acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.