Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. Immunome has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunome news, Director Michael Rapp bought 30,450 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $553,885.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,549,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Immunome by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 58,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 95.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 57.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 225.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

