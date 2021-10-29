Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.67

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.67 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.53). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 340,865 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £185.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.67.

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.