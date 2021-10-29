Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.67

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.67 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.53). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 340,865 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £185.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.67.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

