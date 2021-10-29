II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report sales of $810.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $794.30 million and the highest is $821.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $728.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.31.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

