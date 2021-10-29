IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 20,825.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,666,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFAN opened at $0.02 on Friday. IFAN Financial has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

