IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.55-$1.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.96. 343,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

