IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $254.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

IDEX stock opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

